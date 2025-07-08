<i>Metro In Dino</i> Day 4 Box Office Report: Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Inching Closer To Rs 20-Crore Mark

Metro In Dino, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life In A Metro, opened in theatres on July 4. The movie, directed by Anurag Basu, had a modest start on its opening day and saw growth over the weekend. The romantic drama, however, is struggling to maintain its pace, recording a dip in collections on its first Monday.

On Day 4, Metro In Dino earned Rs 2.50 crore at the box office, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.

This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 19.25 crore. It is now eyeing to cross the Rs 20-crore mark. Metro In Dino, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 85 crore, witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 15.66 percent on July 7.

The makers also announced tickets for Metro In Dino starting Rs 99 on Tuesday.

Metro In Dino features an ensemble cast of Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee. The story revolves around modern-day relationships set against the backdrop of metro cities Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Metro In Dino, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions, also marks the reunion of music composer Pritam and director Anurag Basu. The duo has delivered several musical hits, including Gangster: A Love Story, Barfi!, Life In A Metro, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo.

Metro In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

