<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i> Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, And Rakul Preet Singh Take You On A <i>Dhamakedaar</i> Ride

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a complete package that will make you want to add this family entertainer to your watchlist this February.

The makers had shared some quirky posters of the film, featuring the lead cast — Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Earlier today, the trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released, promising you a hilarious ride at the movies, after a long time.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the plot that shows Ankur's (Arjun Kapoor) journey and the story of his ex-wife Prabhleen (Bhumi Pednekar), who suffers from retrograde amnesia and loses her memory spanning 5-6 years.

While Prabhleen recovers, Ankur develops feelings for Antara (Rakul Preet Singh) — and lands himself between 'ex-Pyaar' and 'current dildaar.'

The story then unravels as Ankur has to make a choice, it is a battle between who wins him over, and who he finally chooses.

The film also has Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. The punchlines and quirks, promise to make this film a full paisa-vasool experience.

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. He has previously given us films like Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) and Khel Khel Mein (2024).

The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film is set to hit the screens on February 21, 2025.