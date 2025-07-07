Megyn Kelly To Charlize Theron For Sleeping With A 26-Year Old Man: "Have Some Class"

Charlize Theron, who recently opened up about her one-night-stand with a young man on a podcast show, received flak from talk show host Megyn Kelly. Slamming the podcast show, where Charlize opened up about her sexual escapade as "Sex Podcast", Megan asked her to "have some class."

Megyn spoke about Charlize's comment and said, "She's 49 years old. She's trying to sound like she's 26 years old, and it's inappropriate. It feels weird. She's one of our biggest stars, that's true. Act like it...have some class."

The talk show host even speculated that Charlize loves women, "Here she doubles down on how little she needs a man in her life. Hello, back to my theory."

During an appearance on an episode of Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, Charlize was asked for a sex advice.

"I am the last person to ask...I'm sounding very cocky here, but I think it's because I found this freedom in my 40s, where I'm like, 'Oh my God,' so I just want to say this in perspective. I've probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f**k a 26-year-old, and it was really f**king amazing, and I've never done that and I was like, 'Oh, this is great, OK," she said.

She added, "I sound like I'm sitting here sounding like I do (have multiple one-night stands). So when I do, I'm like, 'Oh, f**k yeah, I should have done this in my 20s'. I was married from the time that I was, like, having sex to the time that I had my last relationship. Then I had children. Who has f**king time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup? And, like, I've got two children that have to go to school."

Charlize's candidness was approved by the audience at large.

In December 2013, Theron began dating American actor Sean Penn. The relationship ended in June 2015. Reports claimed they were engaged which Charlize later denied.

Charlize adopted two children: a daughter in March 2012, and another daughter in July 2015.

