Megan Fox, Championed By The Internet, Corrects One Viral Audition Story. The Other Is True

Megan Fox was swift to set the record straight on this audition story (courtesy meganfox)

Highlights A clip of Megan on Jimmy Kimmel's show from 11 years ago went viral

In her post, Megan Fox acknowledged a 'long and arduous journey"

Many names, she said, deserve to be "going viral in cancel culture"

Actress Megan Fox has shared a clarification about an audition story that has been doing the rounds and picked up momentum after a clip of Megan on Jimmy Kimmel's show from 11 years ago went viral over the weekend. In the clip, the chat show host laughs - as does the crowd - when Megan relates an anecdote about being objectified at 15. The Internet is now on a mission to right the wrongs Megan Fox has suffered and, in collecting more evidence of such, chanced upon a story in which an underage Megan was ostensibly made to wash Transformers' director Michael Bay's car as an audition. Turns out, however, that this isn't entirely accurate.

Megan Fox has corrected the viral story in an Instagram post, writing that while she did "work" on Michael Bay's car - "me pretending to know how to hold a wrench," as she puts it - the location was a studio, there were many others present, she wasn't scantily dressed, and she was about 19 or 20 at the time. "So far as this particular audition story, I was not underage at the time and I was not made to 'wash' or work on someone's cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script," Megan wrote. The first Transformers film released in 2007 - Megan Fox played mechanic and former car thief Mikaela in the first two films in the series.

In her post, Megan Fox acknowledged a 'long and arduous journey" filled with "genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry." Many names, she added, deserve to be "going viral in cancel culture right now" - for the moment, however, they are "safely stored."

Read Megan Fox's post here:

Megan Fox was swift to set the record straight on this audition story; the story she related on Jimmy Kimmel - of auditioning for Bad Boys 2 at 15 or 16 - is certainly true. The director - Michael Bay again - was told he could not have the underage Megan sit at a bar with a drink so he chose instead to have her dance under a waterfall, dressed in a bikini and heels. "That's sort of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works," Megan told Jimmy Kimmel.

clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o



the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes



teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn't pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 — liz w (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020

Ever since the clip resurfaced and went viral over the weekend, the Internet has been conducting a campaign to call out Hollywood insiders not only for objectifying Megan Fox but also for allegedly blacklisting her for speaking out. Megan, star of films such as Jennifer's Body, was fired from the Transformers franchise about a year after appearing on Jimmy Kimmel.