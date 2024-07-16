Max Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Is Back With A Bang

A still from the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hey Kichcha Sudeep fans, the teaser of his next project Max is here. The film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Sunil. The video starts with a dark version of the nursery rhyme Baa Baa Black Sheep. We can hear Sudeep saying, “Baa baa black sheep, have you any clue? No sir, I just saw many boys flew. One is a scoundrel, one is a dame, rest are those little boys who lived down the lane.” Sunil is introduced as “scoundrel.” Next, we get a glimpse of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's character. The teaser describes her as “dame.” Here comes Kichcha Sudeep – in a rugged avatar, armed with sharp weapons – rushing towards his enemies. Oh, and then we hear the remaining rhyme, “Now, that you rubbed me wrong. I will finish the game.” Towards the end, we see Kichcha Sudeep dancing in a temple with a large crowd. Release date? It's under wraps. But the makers have said that Max will hit the big screens “soon, sooner, soonest.”

Saregama Music's YouTube account dropped the teaser with the caption, “V Creations Kalaippuli S Thanu & Kichcha Creations presents Baadshah Kichcha Sudeep in #MAX Official Teaser.”

In May, Kichcha Sudeep shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the wrap of Max. He wrote, “It's a wrap for #Max at Mahabalipuram. It's been a long 10 month journey, and I have enjoyed every bit of it. Had an awesome team and lovely actors on set. Thanks, #DhanuSir, for hosting me well. Thanks, #vijay and the entire team, for just about everything.”

Check it out:

It's a wrap for #Max at mahabalipuram.

It's been a long 10 months journey, and I have enjoyed every bit of it. Had an awesome team and lovely actors on set. Thanks, #DhanuSir, for hosting me well. Thanks, #vijay and the entire team, for just about everything.????♥️ pic.twitter.com/noZ744EMgT — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 16, 2024

In April, Kichcha Sudeep showed a 10-minute footage of Max to director Indrajit Lankesh. The filmmaker shared a picture with the actor on Instagram and wrote, “Sudeep showed me a 10-minute reel of his movie Max, which was truly fantastic. Scenes from Max kept replaying in my mind until we reached Bengaluru. Sudeep's actions, attitude, and body language were exceptional, making him a true pan-Indian mass hero. Just like his earlier film Kempa Gowda, Max also gave me goosebumps!”

Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, Max will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie has been jointly produced by V Creations and Kichcha Creatiions.