Why The <i>F.R.I.E.N.D.S.</i> Cast Is Not A Part Of <i>Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy</i>

Matthew Perry, loved for his memorable character Chandler Bing in the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., died on October 28, 2023.

His body was found in a hot tub, at his Los Angeles home. He was 54. He was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Recently the news of his documentary titled Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy was announced, and it will be available on the streaming platform Peacock from Tuesday, February 25, 2025. It has been directed and executive-produced by Robert Palumbo.

However, Matthew's F.R.I.E.N.D.S. co-stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, were not interviewed and hence are not included in the documentary that highlights the highs and lows of his career and personal journey.

Considering how close the cast was, even off-screen, they are all still getting over the loss of their dear friend.

Palumbo told The Post, "Understandably, they were reluctant to go on a documentary about Matthew at this point. Maybe many years down the line, we understand their decision not to appear."

Perry who had struggled with substance abuse all his life, wanted to help others combating the same.

This documentary will shed light on the misuse of substance and the addiction that Matthew Perry faced till the very end.

As for the investigation going on in the Matthew Perry death case, Palumbo revealed that shocking details were unearthed. The five arrests that have been made till now are also included in the documentary.

One of them, Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen, and Dr. Salvador Plasencia are still awaiting trial, while US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett has ordered for a joint trial on March 4, 2025, after the mentioned two pleaded non-guilty.



