Martin Mull, Star Of Roseanne And Clue, Dies At 80. Daughter Maggie Posts Tribute

A throwback photo of Martin Mull. (courtesy: maggiemull)

Actor and comedian Martin Mull, who was best-known for his work in shows such as Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Roseanne and Clue, died at the age of 80. Maggie Mull announced the death of her father in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actor died at his home after a "valiant fight against a long illness," wrote Maggie Mull in an Instagram post. "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny," read Maggie Mull's post.

She added in her eulogy, "My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and-the sign of a truly exceptional person-by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously." In the comments section of Maggie Mull's post, fans and co-stars of Martin Mull, paid tributes. Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy wrote, "Sending you so much love. He was the greatest." Sarah Levy added, "Sending so much love."

Read Maggie Mull's post here:

Martin Mull began his career with the soap opera spoof Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, after which he starred in Fernwood 2 Night. His acting credits included popular TV shows such as Clue, Roseanne and Sabrina The Teenage Witch, in which he famously starred as Principal Willard Kraft. He also featured as detective Gene Parmesan in Arrested Development. Besides fulltime roles, Martin Mull also made special appearances in the TV shows The Simpsons, Family Guy, Law And Order: Special Victims Unit, The Golden Girls and Two And A Half Men.

Before becoming an actor, Martin Mull stepped into the entertainment industry as a songwriter and a comedian. He is survived by his daughter Maggie, a writer, and his actor-composer wife, Wendy Haas.