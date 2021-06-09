Mandira Bedi's Morning Workout Was As 'Smooth As Butter' (Her Words)

Mandira Bedi in a still from the video. (courtesy mandirabedi )

Highlights Mandira Bedi shared a new video

She can be seen working out in the video

BTS' latest song 'Butter' plays in the backdrop

Mandira Bedi, who takes her workout sessions very seriously, shared a brand new video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. In the video, the actress can be seen lifting weights, doing squats and more with utmost ease. In the background, K-pop band BTS' latest song Butter was playing. She captioned the post: "This morning workout was smooth like butter. What's life without a little weight on your shoulders and off?" "So good," commented an Instagram user. "Awesome," added another fan. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi's post here:

Last week, she shared a post workout selfie and wrote: "Arson baad, a post workout (timer) selfie. I'm feeling better about myself and my food choices. And I'm thankful that my body responds graciously. It's not just about exercising every day. It's about being mindful of everything... I'm restarting my journey and finding my path to true wellness again."

The actress received her second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine last month. Sharing the picture collage on Instagram, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Done and done. Vaccinate to fight this." Take a look at Mandira Bedi's post here:

Mandira Bedi, the actress got married to Raj Kaushal in February, 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011. In terms of work, she has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.