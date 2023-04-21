Mammootty's Mother Fathima Ismail Dies At 93

A throwback picture of Mammootty and his mother. (courtesy: ShashiTharoor)

Malayalam superstar Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail died on Friday in Kochi. She was 93. Sharing the news, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to post, "Spoke to Mammootty this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss."

Spoke to mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss. pic.twitter.com/s7ThIIb8lz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2023

Shashi Tharoor also shared a few pictures of Mammootty with his mother, who reportedly died of age-related ailments.

Following the death, celebrities from the Malayam industry as well as fans took to their social media to offer their heartfelt condolences.

"Mother Of #Mammootty Aswell Grandma Of #DulquerSalmaan Passed Away. RIP," a social media user tweeted. "Condolences to #Mammootty. @mammukka's mother #FathimaIsmayil (93) passed away at a private hospital in #Kochi. #RIP," another user wrote.

Mammootty is the eldest son of Fathima. She is survived by sons Mammootty, Ibrahim Kutty and Zakkaria, and daughters Ameena, Sauda and Shafeena.

