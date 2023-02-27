Malayalam Director Joseph Manu James, 31, Dies Days Before Release Of Debut Film Nancy Rani

A picture of Joseph Manu James. (courtesy: nancyranimovie)

Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James is no more. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis and unfortunately lost his life on February 24. He was 31.

He died just a few days before the release of his debut film 'Nancy Rani'.

Aju Varghese, who worked with Joseph Manu James in 'Nancy Rani', paid his heartfelt condolences after learning about his untimely death.

"Gone too soon brother. Prayers," Varghese wrote.

Ahaana Krishna, who starred in Joseph Manu James' first film, too reacted to the news.

"Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn't have happened to you," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Joseph Manu James debuted in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He worked as a child actor in the 2004 film 'I am Curious' directed by Sabu James. Joseph Manu James has also worked as an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries. His funeral was held on Sunday.