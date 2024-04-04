Major Throwback: Madhuri Dixit Sings Ed Sheeran's Perfect With Husband Shriram Nene

Madhuri pictured singing in the video. (courtesy: ShriramNene)

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene treated his Instafam to a major throwback Thursday post by sharing a video of his superstar wife in which she can be heard singing an Ed Sheeran song. In the video, Madhuri Dixit, dressed in an embellished suit, can be heard singing Perfect by Ed Sheeran. Later, Shiram Nene can be seen joining her on the mike. Sharing the video, Shriram Nene wrote, "So much fun doing a cover of #Perfect - Always one of our favourites @teddysphotos #EdSheeran." Take a look:

Last month, Ed Sheeran came to India for his second concert -=/x Tour (Mathematics) as a part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Ahead of the concert, Ed Sheeran had an eventful time in India as he attended back-to-back parties. Farah Khan hosted a party for the Shape Of You Singer. The guest list was a big one. Hrithik Roshan along with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his son Hrehaan, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Arshad Warsi along with his wife Maria, Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene and Maheep Kapoor attended the party.

Documenting fond memories from the evening, Shriram Nene shared a reel in which the couple can be seen sharing frames with their favourite singer. Shriram Nene wrote, "Happy Saturday! What a night yesterday. Had the pleasure of meeting @teddysphotos at @farahkhankunder's party. Farah is the most gracious host and Ed is the most sincere, down to earth, sociable guy we have met. The highlight was seeing all our friends together at once.Can't wait to go to the concert tonight." Take a look:

Madhuri Dixit last appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma. The film also featured Simone Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Barkha Singh in prominent roles. She also featured in the Netflix series The Fame Game along with her Raja co-star Sanjay Kapoor.