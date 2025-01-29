Maha Kumbh 2025: Director Kabir Khan Takes Holy Dip. The Internet Explodes

Director Kabir Khan is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon who have visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025. The Chak De! India director visited the holy site on Tuesday. In his interaction with news agency ANI, Kabir Khan said he was very "excited" to be a part of this grand gathering. He also shared he would take a holy bath.

When asked about observing a ritual being a Muslim, Kabir Khan hailed the spirit of Indian democracy and said, "There is no Hindu or Muslim in this, if you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything."

Kabir Khan told ANI, "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country and our civilization."

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: On his Maha Kumbh visit, Film Director Kabir Khan says "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our… pic.twitter.com/oXabr6I0NQ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

Kabir Khan's words drew diverse reactions on X. While some praised his inclusive worldview, others brought upon his films like Chak De! India, where Shah Rukh Khan played a Muslim coach.

A X user wrote, "This is only about Hindus, Kabir is only doing this for his film productions."

Another comment read, "All flop actors, director are lining up to take a dip in Mahakumbh. When nothing else works then it's all Bhagwan bharose!"

Another user wrote, " Al-Taqiyya from Kabir Khan after changing religion of main character in Chak De for glorification. Btw.... Mahakumbh doesn't fall every 12 yrs. It's after 144 yrs. Script thik se likha nahi."

"I am very excited to take holy dip. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate. These things are not about Hindus & Mu$£ims, these're things of our origin, country & civilization"- Al-Taqiyya from Kabir Khan after changing religion of main character in Chak De for… pic.twitter.com/5ei6a9Y8VL — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) January 28, 2025

Another comment read, "Kabir Khan being an #Ahmadi Muslim doesn't hold any standing in Islamist Community worldwide including India anyway. He knows that India is the Only Country in the World where he can be called Ahmadi & Muslim in one breath. Cheers to him anyway."

Kabir Khan being an #Ahmadi Muslim doesn't hold any standing in Islamist Community worldwide including India anyway. He knows that India is the Only Country in the World where he can be called Ahmadi & Muslim in one breath.

Cheers to him anyway.#MahaKumbh https://t.co/jgjvDsYP2g — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) January 28, 2025

Another comment read, "He has come to attend #Mahakumbh , obviously to fool Hindus and to come in their good books , so that they come to watch his movies."

🚨He is Pak Premi Kabir Khan who has directed movies hailing Pakistan and its army as hero and Indian Army and Indian spy agencies as rogue.



His agenda has taken a hit since his last few films , where people have boycotted his movies and questioned his agenda of defaming RAW and… pic.twitter.com/RDitz55Yks — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) January 29, 2025

Kabir Khan is known for directing films like Kabul Express, New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom, Tubelight, Chandu Champion.

Several celebrities, including comedian-actor Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in this grand spiritual gathering before Kabir Khan.