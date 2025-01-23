Lynn Ban, <i>Bling Empire: New York Star</i>, Dies At 52 After Undergoing Brain Surgery

Lynn Ban, the renowned jewellery designer and star of Bling Empire: New York, has died. She was 52. The designer died weeks after undergoing emergency surgery following a ski accident. Her son, Sebastian, confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

"My mum passed away on Monday, I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her." Sebastian wrote, accompanied by a series of family photos.

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all," he continued.

Sebastian also reflected on her strength and resilience during her recovery. "She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know." He remembered her as "the funniest and coolest mum," adding that he would make sure her legacy lived on.

"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end [with] something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum," he concluded.

Lynn had suffered a near-fatal brain bleed following a ski accident on Christmas Eve 2024. She shared the details of her harrowing experience in an Instagram post on December 30, explaining that the accident occurred while skiing in Aspen with her family.

Lynn, who was wearing a helmet, described how the tip of her ski caught on something, causing her to fall face-first. Although she didn't initially think it was serious, she decided to get checked by ski patrol, who cleared her. However, after experiencing a headache, the paramedic suggested she visit the hospital for a CAT scan.

"This saved my life," Lynn later wrote, recounting how her husband, Jett Kian, took her to the hospital. Within 30 minutes, they learned she had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to a trauma hospital. "Erring on the side of caution saved me," she said. Lynn, who had to undergo a craniotomy, shared pictures of herself in the hospital with part of her head shaved and several surgical staples.

Lynn is survived by her son Sebastian and her husband Jett.