"Love Being Part Of Projects That Are Disruptive," Says <i>Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein</i> Star Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin carved a niche for himself after his series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein was a massive hit on OTT.

The crime thriller connected with the audience instantly, for its dark humour and some worthy performances put up by Tahir, Shwetha Tripathi, and Anchal Singh.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will now be seen in Netflix's upcoming compelling mystery.

Talking about his project, he said, "I have always loved being a part of projects that look to disrupt. This thriller-mystery web series is everything you want from an edge-of-the-seat entertainer that will surprise you every step of the way."

Extending gratitude towards his producer and director, he said,"I'm thrilled that someone as acclaimed as Siddharth P. Malhotra and my director Rensil D Silva felt I would be the perfect choice to fit their vision. I have been a huge fan of their work, and it is an honour for me to join hands with them. This series also brings some of the best actors in the industry together for the first time, and I'm looking forward to working with them. I'm sure we would be able to creatively collaborate brilliantly on set to bring this story to life."

He further added that considering Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein was such a massive hit, he understands that the audience expects a lot from his association with Netflix.

The show is produced by the acclaimed Siddharth P. Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions. It has been written and directed by Rensil D'Silva of Rang De Basanti fame, this currently untitled series promises a gripping blend of intrigue and suspense.

Netflix also recently announced another thrilling mystery in the making. The star-studded cast featuring Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget alongside Soni Razdan, Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitanya Choudhry, has gotten the audiences excited.