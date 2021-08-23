Little Mix Singer Perrie Edwards And Footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Welcome Their First Baby

Perrie Edwards shared this photo. (Image courtesy: perrieedwards )

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards welcomed her first child with Liverpool soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday. The singer announced the news on social media on Sunday by sharing two black and white photos featuring her baby's tiny hand and foot. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she wrote on the caption of her post. She didn't reveal the name and gender of her baby. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also shared the same pictures of their child and captioned them: "Welcome to the world little one 21/08/21." Perrie Edwards' friends and colleagues flooded her post with congratulatory messages. Her Little Mix co-stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented: "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel!" while Jade Thirlwall wrote: "Proud of you always. Ly."

Singer Stacey Solomon wished Perrie Edwards with these words: "Omg! congratulations darling love you lots and lot" and actress Vicky Pattison commented: "Congratulations beautiful girl."

See Perrie Edwards' post here:

Perrie Edwards has been sharing stunning pictures from her maternity diaries on Instagram. See here:

Perrie Edwards announced her pregnancy with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in May. Sharing a set of pictures of herself and the footballer, she wrote: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

On Christmas, Perrie Edwards shared a loved-up picture with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. She captioned it: "Merry Christmas lovelies! Hope you all had an amazing day filled with love and happiness!"

Little Mix, presently consisting Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, became popular after winning the UK's The X Factor TV talent show in 2011. Their former member Jesy Nelson left the group in December last year.