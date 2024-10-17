Liam Payne, Former One Director Member, Dies At 31

Liam Payne, former member of the renowned boy band One Direction, has tragically died at the age of 31. According to AP, the musician died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said that he fell into a courtyard at Casa Sur Hotel, as per the report. The circumstances surrounding the fall are still under investigation.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne first gained attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned two years later, joining Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, which finished third on the show and was subsequently signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. During their active years from 2010 to 2016, One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records globally. After announcing an indefinite hiatus, the members pursued solo careers.

Liam Payne started his solo career in 2017 with the hit single Strip That Down, featuring Quavo, which reached the top 10 in the US and peaked at No. 3 in the UK. His debut album, LP1, released in December 2019, reached No. 17 in the U.K. Earlier this year, he released his latest single, Teardrops, along with an acoustic version.

Liam Payne was candid about his struggles with alcohol and mental health. Last year, the musician shared that he had achieved over three months of sobriety. "I'm sober now, over 100 days," he told IFL TV, expressing his happiness and appreciation for the support from his fans.