Advertisement

Liam Payne, Former One Director Member, Dies At 31

Liam Payne launched his solo career in 2017 with the hit single Strip That Down, featuring Quavo

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Liam Payne, Former One Director Member, Dies At 31
The image was shared on X. (Courtesy: popbase)
New Delhi:

Liam Payne, former member of the renowned boy band One Direction, has tragically died at the age of 31. According to AP, the musician died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said that he fell into a courtyard at Casa Sur Hotel, as per the report. The circumstances surrounding the fall are still under investigation.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne first gained attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned two years later, joining Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, which finished third on the show and was subsequently signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. During their active years from 2010 to 2016, One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records globally. After announcing an indefinite hiatus, the members pursued solo careers.

Liam Payne started his solo career in 2017 with the hit single Strip That Down, featuring Quavo, which reached the top 10 in the US and peaked at No. 3 in the UK. His debut album, LP1, released in December 2019, reached No. 17 in the U.K. Earlier this year, he released his latest single, Teardrops, along with an acoustic version.

Liam Payne was candid about his struggles with alcohol and mental health. Last year, the musician shared that he had achieved over three months of sobriety. "I'm sober now, over 100 days," he told IFL TV, expressing his happiness and appreciation for the support from his fans.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Liam Payne, Liam Payne Death, Liam Payne Death Reason
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Naomi Scott Teaches Jimmy Kimmel How To Flaunt A "Creepy Smile"
Liam Payne, Former One Director Member, Dies At 31
<i>Queen Of Tears</i> Actor Moon Tae Yoo Announces Wedding: "Nervous, Excited And It Doesn't Feel Real"
Next Article
Queen Of Tears Actor Moon Tae Yoo Announces Wedding: "Nervous, Excited And It Doesn't Feel Real"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com