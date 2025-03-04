Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Amid <i>India's Got Latent</i> Controversy: "<i>Jab Bhi Main Wapas Aaun...</i>"

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also embroiled in the controversy, shared an emotional message with fans.

Ashish took to his Instagram to share a video where he addressed his followers for the first time since the controversy began and acknowledged the support he had received while also hoping that things would improve soon.

"Hello doston, kaise ho aap log? I know, maine aapke messages padhe hain, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat kar lun, lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge," he said in the video.

Urging fans to support him when he starts posting content again, the YouTuber shared, "Main aap sabse bas yahi request karta hoon ki meri family aur mujhe apni prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karna. I will work hard, as I have always worked hard. Bas dhyan rakhiye sab log apna."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday permitted Allahbadia to resume his show subject to maintaining standards of decency and morality.

The show came under scrutiny after Allahbadia made offensive remarks on air.

During an appearance on India's Got Latent, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The video quickly went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his inappropriate comments.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he admitted that his remarks were inappropriate and insensitive.

He acknowledged that his comment was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also stated that comedy was not his strength and expressed regret over his lapse in judgment. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

