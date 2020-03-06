Kumail Nanjiani's Secret Identity In The Eternals Is 'The Biggest Bollywood Star'

Kumail Nanjiani shared this photo (courtesy kumailn )

Highlights Kumail Nanjiani opened up about his role in 'The Eternals'

The MCU film releases on November 6

Kumail Nanjiani underwent massive physical transformation for his role

The Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani shared a "secret" with his fans. Divulging details about his role in the upcoming Marvel movie, the 42-year-old actor-comedian said: "My character, for instance, is like, 'Okay we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know'. So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity," IANS quoted the actor as saying on a recent session of Deadline's New Hollywood podcast. Wondering how "low profile" and "Bollywood movie star" and contrasting ideas, Kumail Nanjiani joked: "We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star!"

Kumail Nanjiani, who earlier wrote about investing an entire year for a physical transformation, also underwent "months of" training to ace Bollywood-style of dancing. "I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It's really a workout... and you know, there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me," he said during the podcast. Talking about the necessity of the dance classes, Kumail Nanjiani revealed he will feature in a dance sequence with as many as 50 other South Asian actors: "I was like, we went from, like, none of us, to so many in one scene."

In December last year, Kumail Nanjiani trended for days for undergoing a massive transformation for his role in The Eternals. His honest caption won hearts on the Internet as he wrote about a "full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world" which made him "understand true physical pain for months and months."

Needless to say that The Eternals features among the list of Marvel Cinematic Universe's most-awaited movies of 2020. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the ensemble cast of the film includes the likes of Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry and Don Lee. The Eternals is all set to arrive in theatres on November 6.