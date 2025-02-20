Kriti Sanon Has A Packed Schedule In 2025; No Marriage Plans This Year

Several speculations have been making the rounds about Kriti Sanon getting married this year. She has been rumoured to be dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia.

Just a few days ago, they were clicked arriving together at the Delhi airport. Last year, the rumoured couple was also seen celebrating Christmas together with friends. Not only this, they have been spotted out and about many times, further adding fuel to the assumptions.

However, amid speculation about her personal life, a source from the industry has set the record straight by saying marriage is not on the cards for Kriti this year. She has a packed schedule for 2025 and is busy shooting for the same.

A source from the industry shared, "Where does Kriti even have the time this year? She's in Delhi right now, fully focused on shooting for Aanand L Rai's film for the next few months. And as soon as that's done, she's straight onto her next project, there's barely a break in between."

The source further revealed, "One of her biggest commitments right now is Tere Ishk Mein, where she plays Mukti. The film announcement video has already created a lot of buzz, and Kriti is completely invested in bringing Mukti to life. Once she wraps that up, she's set to start work on a highly anticipated sequel, but it's too early to share details. With so much going on work-wise, marriage is not on the cards this year."



