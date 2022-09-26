Koffee With Karan 7 Awards: Meet The Guests That Left Karan Johar 'Very Stressed'

A still from the promo. (courtesy YouTube)

The promo of Koffee With Karan 7's new episode seems promising. Expect ROFL inputs from the guests, Koffee Awards and questions that will make the show's host Karan Johar "very stressed." Karan Johar welcomed the guests like this: "It is the award season on Koffee With Karan and I have a really really eminent jury." The panel of jury comprised comedian Tanmay Bhat, influencers Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM and actor-comedian Danish Sait. "They say I talk a lot about Alia Bhatt, do I?" asked Karan Johar. Danish's ROFL reply: "I watched Brahmastra and it in Alia Bhatt keeps screaming 'Shiva... Shiva..' The equivalent of that on television is you saying Alia."

In another segment, Kusha Kapila asked, "You have spoken about being in a relationship," to which Niharika added, "Do we know who it is?" Kusha added, "But Varun Dhawan supported that relationship." KJo clarified, "He found out by default." Tanmay Bhat asked Karan Johar: "Were you dating David Dhawan? You said he found out by default." Karan Johar replied: "No, I was not dating David Dhawan."

"Listen, I am very stressed," said KJo at one point. During the 'Koffee Bingo,' KJo encircled the bit that read scared of my mom. "A big yes," said KJo. "Lied on the koffee couch?" His reply: "Of course. I said what a great pleasure it was to have the four of you."

Sharing the episode's promo, Karan Johar wrote: "It's the award season and a very special jury takes the couch this episode to decide the best of the best from this season! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan S7, Episode 13 streaming this Thursday 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Check out the promo here:

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan witnessed some of the biggest stars on the couch from Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan among others.