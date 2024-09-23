Exclusive: After <i>Laapataa Ladies</i>' Oscar Entry, Kiran Rao Shares Her 3 Favourite Scenes From The Film

Kiran Rao is beaming with pride after her film Laapataa Ladies was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. The movie has been selected in the Best Foreign Film category. Do you know about Kiran's three favourite scenes from the film? She recently revealed them in an interview with NDTV. Kiran Rao said, “I think the last scene for me is very very special because it is actually the two girls (Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta). You don't see them together for most of the film. That is one of my favourite scenes.”

Talking about her second favourite sequence, Kiran Rao added, “Night time scene of dinner of all the women together. It was a very cold night and we lit a fire. It was lovely to shoot and it actually had so much of women's sisterhood.”

“The third I would have to say is Manju Maai (Chaaya Kadam) in her tea stall and all the stuff that goes on between Manju Maai and Phool (Nitanshi Goel),” the filmmaker concluded.

Laapataa Ladies marks Kiran Rao's directorial comeback after 13 years. Her last film as a director, Dhobi Ghat, was released in 201. It featured Prateik Babbar and Monica Dogra.

After hearing the happy news of Laapataa Ladies being selected as India's official entry for the Oscars, Kiran Rao released an elaborate statement. It read, "I am deeply honored and delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India." Click here to read the full statement.

Laapataa Ladies is headlined by Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav. Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Satendra Soni play supporting roles in the film. Currently available for streaming on Netflix, Laapataa Ladies has produced by Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures.