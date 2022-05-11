KGF Star Yash Shares Glimpse Of His 'Wild Wednesday,' Turns Tiger For Kids Ayra And Yatharv

Yash with his kids. (courtesy: thenameisyash)

KGF: Chapter 2star Yash is spending quality time with his kids Ayra and Yatharv, and his recent Instagram post stands as proof. The actor shared an adorable video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "A 'Wild' start to our Wednesday!" In the video, Yash's son Yatharv says, "I am a big bad wolf and dinosaur." The actor plays along and says, "Now dadda is becoming a tiger," and next we see Yash roaring. However, soon after he starts enacting like a tiger, his son runs away in fear, leaving Yash and his daughter in splits. The video also gives his fans a glimpse of his classic closet.

Soon after Yash shared the video, his industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section. Shanvi Sri wrote, "growing big fast like you so so happy for you!!," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:



Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in 2016 and became proud parents to daughter Ayra in 2018 and son Yathrav in 2019. Yash keeps sharing adorable videos of his kids. A week ago, he shared a video of his daughter singing "Love Rocky boy" and captioned it as "Morning ritual.. has to begin with making fun of Rocky "BOY". For the uninitiated, Rocky is Yash's name in the film KGF: Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash is basking on the success of his recent release film KGF: Chapter 2. So far, the film has earned over Rs 1100 crore, making it one of the most successful films in India. Next, he will be seen in the third instalment of KGF.