Kevin Hart Announces New Dates For India Tour Weeks After Calling It Off Post Pahalgam Attack

Kevin Hart is finally coming to India. The actor-comedian was supposed to visit the country in April for the Indian leg of his Acting My Age tour. He had to postpone his live performance following the Pahalgam terror attack, which happened in the same month.

Now, India is back on Kevin Hart's radar and he is ready to enthrall the audience with his trademark storytelling and excellent comic timing.

On Thursday, July 24, District by Zomato confirmed Kevin Hart's return to India for the first time by sharing a post on Instagram. The much-awaited event will be held at NSCI Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai on September 21.

The side note read, “The world's highest-grossing comedian. Sold out glocal tours. Some firsts are not big. They are historic. Kevin Hart is coming to India. One night. One show. No repeats.” The general tickets will be available for purchase on July 31 at 1 PM. The presale tickets will go live on July 29.

Kevin Hart, in a statement, expressed his excitement about performing in front of the Indian crowd. He said, “India, we are destined to meet this year and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We are going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter.”

Rahul Ganjoo, the CEO of District by Zomato, called Kevin Hart's arrival in India a “monumental moment.”

He said, “The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now, audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes than ever before. Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment for not only us but for every comedy lover in India eager to experience global brilliance firsthand. We are thrilled to make this a reality and we look forward to celebrating comedy on what promises to be a super fun night,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Kevin Hart was originally set to perform in Delhi on April 30. The tour was cancelled after 26 tourists were killed by terrorists at Pahalgam on April 22.