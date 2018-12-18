Kedarnath: Sharmila Tagore Texted Amrita Singh, Thrilling Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan photographed with mother Amrita Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore reportedly texted Amrita Singh after 14 years and as per a DNA report, it was after Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, which released on December 7. "Dadi is extremely proud. She is getting a lot of messages from people and she messaged mom which was a big one for me," Sara told the press at an event, reports DNA. Sara, 23, is the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. They got divorced in 2004. In Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Sara starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Though the film released to mixed reviews, critics singled out Sara's performance. "I think dadi messaging mom, after you know... life, that we have, that was really something. That's amazing. If as a character, you can bring audiences together and as an individual you can bring your family together for 30 seconds also, that's something," Sara added.

In a previous interview to news agency IANS, Sharmila Tagore said that she is "excited" about Sara's debut. "I am so excited about her debut. I am very impressed by her... though I don't see why her self-confidence should surprise me. It's so heart-warming to see her the way she has turned out," Sharmila Tagore told IANS.

Sara and Sushant's Kedarnath has so far earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office. Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor watched the film at a private screening in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sara also has a big film releasing in just a few days. Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh, will hit the screens on December 28. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty.

(With IANS inputs)