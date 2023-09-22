Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: The 7 Crore Question That Made This Contestant Quit

A still from KBC 15. (courtesy: sonytv)

Amitabh Bachchan's popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has found its second crorepati. It's Jasnil Kumar, a store manager from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The contestant attempted the final ₹ 7 crore question but decided to quit the game and take home ₹ 1 crore. Apart from the cash prize, Jasnil Kumar was rewarded with a car. Now, let us take a look at the ₹ 7 crore question asked by Amitabh Bachchan on the show. The question: “Leena Gade, a person of Indian origin, is the first female race engineer to win which of the following races?” The options — “A. Indianapolis 500, B. 24 Hours of Le Mans, C. 12 Hours of Sebring and D. Monaco Grand Prix.” After quitting the show, Jasnil Kumar was asked to choose one option which according to him was the right one. He picked option B, which turned out to be the right answer.

Now, let's take a look at the ₹ 1 crore question that made Jasnil Kumar a crorepati. The question — “The gold left after a yagya performed by whom was used by the Pandavas to refill their treasury and conduct the Ashwamedha yagya?” The options: “A. Vikarna, B. Marutta, C. Kubera and D. Likhita.” The correct answer is B.

After winning the prize money, Jasnil Kumar told Indian Express that he always aimed at winning big and he had been preparing for years. “When I was on the hot seat, I was initially a little nervous but as I started giving the right answers, I got confident. For years, I have dreamt of this day where my name is announced as the crorepati. I have visualised this scene in my head so many times. Honestly, I also prepared well to ensure that I win big and hence I was confident. It has been a long journey for me to reach there, and it is almost like a tapasya for me,” he said.

On the sets of KBC 15, when Jasnil Kumar was feeling cold, Amitabh Bachchan gave him a jacket. On Big B's heartwarming gesture, he said, “It was like a magical thing for me and it brought me luck. After he gifted it to me, I felt so positive and could reach my goal. As for sir, I will never forget his kindness and humility. He hugged me after the game and said ‘well done'. It was a once-in-a-lifetime memory.”

Amitabh Bachchan, our favourite quizmaster, has hosted all seasons of the show since its inception except the third. For the third season in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into Big B's shoes.

Meanwhile, Jaskaran Singh was the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The show airs on Sony TV.