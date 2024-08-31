Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's New Post, Eclipsed By Her Picture-Perfect Photo Wall. Bonus - Saif Ali Khan

"Pouting and being demure," Kareena captioned the post

Read Time: 2 mins
Kareena Kapoor's New Post, Eclipsed By Her Picture-Perfect Photo Wall. Bonus - Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)
New Delhi:

Kareena Kapoor brightened up her Instagram on Friday night with a mirror selfie from her home. Looking stunning as ever, she's seen striking a pose surrounded by a series of photo frames. The picture features a beautifully arranged photo wall consisting of four frames. One frame showcases her wedding photo with Saif Ali Khan, while another captures a romantic moment from one of their foreign vacations. The wall also includes two frames with solo shots of the couple.

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared - not one but two loved-up pictures to wish the actor. The first snapshot is a throwback gem that was clicked during their visit to Parthenon, Greece in 2007. The second picture was clicked at the same location during their recent trip to Greece. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. Parthenon 2007- Parthenon 2024, who would have thought? As they say, must keep growing...which we did and quite well."

Last month, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday album on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen holding hands and showing off their bracelets. What caught everyone's attention was Kareena wearing a "Better Together" bracelet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether." Take a look at the post below.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love in 2007 during the filming of their film Tashan. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2012. They welcomed their sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. She will next be seen in The Buckingham Murders. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.

Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Home, Saif Ali Khan
