Another day, another beautiful page from Kareena Kapoor's Christmas album.

The actress marked the beginning of the Holiday Season this year with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and their children — Taimur and Jeh.

On Thursday, Kareena dropped a carousel of pictures on Instagram, offering fans a peek into her Christmas diaries '25.

The album screams “love and happiness” from miles away.

The opening frame features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan enjoying some hot beverages sitting next to a Christmas tree. Don't miss Taimur and Jeh's fun antics.

From unwrapping Christmas presents to relishing scrumptious treats, the pictures were all heart. Kareena's caption read, “Sorry I was too busy enjoying my day. Love and happiness People. Keep searching for Magic.”

Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, “Merry Christmas to you all. Loads of love.” Natasha Poonawalla commented, “Happpy Holidays.” Malaika Arora echoed a similar sentiment. Rhea Kapoor dropped Christmas tree emojis in the comments section.

Showcasing her on-point selfie game, the actress uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She dished out winterwear goals in a white and red woolen jacket.

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of her grandfather and film veteran Raj Kapoor. To honour the legendary actor-filmmaker RK Films, NFDC-National Film Archive of India and Film Heritage Foundation arranged special screenings of some iconic movies of Raj Kapoor.

She attended a meet-and-greet session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Delhi.

Accompanying her were her family including Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt.

They went to invite PM Modi for the special day.

Here's the group photo from the occasion.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed film Singham Again. The action entertainer also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.