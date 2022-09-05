Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Return From Vacation With Their Sons Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor pictured with her sons at the airport

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who were holidaying at Pataudi Palace, Haryana, with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, have returned to Mumbai. The Pataudi family was spotted at the airport on Sunday. Kareena looked pretty in a black and white t-shirt paired with red track pants, while Saif opted for a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas. Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, twinned in blue outfits. As the family reached their car, Taimur quickly made his way to father Saif's lap in the front seat while Kareena and Jeh sat in the back seat. Before leaving, Saif waved to the camera.

Meanwhile, the family jetted off to the Pataudi Palace last weekend for a quick vacation and had been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram. TheLaal Singh Chaddha actress shared a video in which she can be seen playing badminton with Saif in the garden. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?". Soon after she shared the post, Amrita replied, "Hahhahaha you can play with us, Kareena Kapoor".

On Tuesday, she shared pictures of Taimur on a farm. In the captions, she wrote, "Garam garam mooli ke parathe with ghee for lunch".

Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture of herself in a Yale t-shirt and captioned it as: "Obviously not been to YALE... but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt".

In terms of work, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his movie Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 30. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, will make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.