Karanvir Bohra's Anniversary Wish For Wife Teejay Sidhu Is Everything

TV star Karanvir Bohra shared a super cute for his wife Teejay Sidhu on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. He shared a mushy picture and added an equally adorable caption to it. The actor wrote: "Tu jab jab mujhko pukare... Crossed the double 7 itch year sweety.... Happy 14th Canadian anniversary darling...It really feels like I'm still dating you, the love, the tiffs, the cuddles the... (ahem!) Sab om namoshivaya. Aur upar se 3 deviyon ka papa because of you....I love you so much my darling." Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are parents to twin daughters Raya Bella and Vienna, whom they welcomed in October 2016. The couple also welcomed a baby girl in December 2020. They named her Gia.

The couple welcomed a baby girl in December last year. An excited Karanvir posted a video with the baby girl and his twin daughters Raya Bella and Vienna, and he wrote: "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls... Yahooooo! Life can't get better than this. Imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my teen deviyaan."

Karanvir Bohra has starred in TV shows such as Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin, among many others. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 12 and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4, where his plus one was his wife Teejay. Karanvir Bohra has also been a part of films such as Kismat Konnection and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.