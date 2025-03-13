<i>Kapoor & Sons</i>: "It Was Dealt With Subtlety," Says Sidharth Malhotra About The Representation Of Male Sexuality In The Film

Kapoor & Sons was released in 2016, the comedy-drama film was well-received by the masses. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan were in the lead. Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor played key roles in the film too.

Fawad Khan's character was particularly in the spotlight as he played a closeted gay person who eventually comes out to his family.

In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about why the film connected with the audience, and how the subtle representation of male sexuality in the film was a first for commercial Hindi cinema.

Siddharth said, "I think because of the presentation, we got a very positive response. I think everybody has one moment to relate to. It also opened people's eyes to the way it dealt with a family member dealing with sexuality. It was dealt with subtlety, in a very respectful and nuanced way that it was not jarring. I think it was the first time in Hindi cinema that somebody portrayed that on an ultra commercial platform."

Speaking of how well Fawad Khan had portrayed his character on screen, Siddharth added, "Fawad has done such a fabulous job playing that role but I remember that we improvised that scene at the dining table where he comes and tells me. Shakun was like what would your reaction be, and I told him to let us roll the camera."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Dinesh Vijan's Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.