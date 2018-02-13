Kapil Sharma Reveals What His New Show Will Probably Be Called

Comedian Kapil Sharma has revealed the tentative title of his upcoming TV show and a lot more about the new format of the show. During a Facebook live chat he said that the upcoming show has been tentatively titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma and the format is different from any other comedy show that has ever featured on television. Without revealing many details about this new format, he just mentioned that this time there won't be any other artists or audience participating in the show. Kapil shot to fame with Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. It was alleged that Kapil had been battling alcohol addiction and decided to take some time off the public eye.
Highlights
- Kapil Sharma's new show has a different format
- "We have tentatively titled it Family Time With Kapil Sharma," he said
- Kapil's last show The Kapil Sharma Show was taken off-air
Here's what Kapil said:
Kapil Sharma shared a 30-second teaser of his new show on Friday, where the comedian could be seen making light-hearted jibes at his own 'now unemployed' status. He later promises to make a gigantic comeback. The teaser was originally released by Sony TV on their Facebook page.
Watch the teaser here:
Comments
Kapil has also starred in two films, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, which tanked at the box office.