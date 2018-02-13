Kapil Sharma Reveals What His New Show Will Probably Be Called Comedian Kapil Sharma revealed the title of his new show during an FB live chat

Comedian Kapil Sharma has revealed the tentative title of his upcoming TV show and a lot more about the new format of the show. During a Facebook live chat he said that the upcoming show has been tentatively titledand the format is different from any other comedy show that has ever featured on television. Without revealing many details about this new format, he just mentioned that this time there won't be any other artists or audience participating in the show. Kapil shot to fame withand. It was alleged that Kapil had been battling alcohol addiction and decided to take some time off the public eye.Here's what Kapil said:Kapil Sharma shared a 30-second teaser of his new show on Friday, where the comedian could be seen making light-hearted jibes at his own 'now unemployed' status. He later promises to make a gigantic comeback. The teaser was originally released by Sony TV on their Facebook page.Watch the teaser here: His previous projectwent down the hill after a very ugly public spat with fellow team member and former friend Sunil Grover. A few other colleagues too left the show along Sunil's exit, which lead to a major re-shuffling in the cast. It was alleged that after Kapil resorted to alcohol and cancelled a few prominent film promotions on his show it resulted in falling TRPs. Thus, Kapil and Sony TV officials mutually decided to take the show off-air.Kapil has also starred in two films,and Firangi , which tanked at the box office.