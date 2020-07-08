Kannada Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide

Susheel Gowda died at 30 (courtesy DuniyaVijayOfficial)

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mandya district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The exact reason for the 30-year-old's alleged suicide is still not known, and police are investigating, according to the sources.

Also a fitness trainer, he had acted in a television serial and in an upcoming movie Salaga, which has Duniya Vijay in the leading role.

Expressing grief in a social media post, Duniya Vijay said, "Looking at him I had thought he would become hero one day..." Mourning Susheel Gowda, Duniya Vijay shared a message of condolence for the late actor's family members.

Another Kannada actor Dhananjay in a tweet said, "Susheel, don't know what you were going through, but you had a future. You should have waited for good days.#RIP."

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)