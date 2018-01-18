Kannada Actor Kashinath Dies At 67

Noted Kannada film actor-director-producer Kashinath died today at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Kashinath, 67, is survived by wife Chandraprabha and two children. He was suffering from Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer, authorities at Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, where he was undergoing treatment, said. "He was diagnosed with Hogan's Lymphoma about seven months back and was undergoing treatment in our hospital. Three days ago, he was admitted to our hospital with fever and breathing related complications. Today morning he passed away," Dr Ravi Thippeswamy of the hospital said. Born at Kundapura in Karnataka, the actor's journey to the industry began as director of Aparoopada Athithigalu (1976) starring Suresh Heblikar, Anand Darwar and Mamatha.
Two years later, he directed another movie Aparichita, a suspense thriller. Inspired by its success, Kashinath remade the movie in Hindi with a title Be-Shaque starring Mithun Chakraborty, Yogeeta Bali and Amrish Puri.
He also acted in several films. Kashinath has more than 40 movies to his credit. His Kannada film Avale Nanna Hendathi was later remade in Hindi titled Jawani Zindabad starring Aamir Khan and Farah by Arun Bhatt.
