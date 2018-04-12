Kalyug Actress Smilie Suri Reveals How Pole Dancing Helped Her Overcome Depression Smilie Suri says she suffered from depression after she failed to get films post Kalyug

46 Shares EMAIL PRINT Smilie Suri did not star in many films after Kalyug. (Image courtesy: Smilie Suri) New Delhi: Highlights Smilie debuted in Kalyug, which was directed by her brother Mohit Suri I come from a family of achievers: Smilie Suri Smilie Suri says pole dancing helped get through depression Kalyug, which was a critical and commercial success but the actress' career failed to take off after that. "After a hit like Kalyug, I didn't get any films and I come from a family of achievers. To be able to live through that and say 'I need help' is very difficult," she told news agency IANS. While battling depression, Smilie Suri was introduced to pole dancing, which she says gave her "the focus and grounding" she needed. Smilie Suri, 34, told IANS: "I took time to realise the true purpose of my life. Everyone takes their own amount of time to heal."



Of how pole dancing helped her through depression, Smilie Suri said: "It helps develop a focused state of mind and in the end, after training, I used to be so tired that I used to get a good night's sleep, which is hard to achieve otherwise. Malkham and pole dancing is like a 'tapasya' for the body and mind and it can help cure depression," reports IANS.

A post shared by Smilly suri(@smiliesuriofficial) on Mar 24, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT



After Kalyug, Smilie Suri starred in Yeh Mera India. She had cameo roles in Crook and Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera. Smilie Suri also played the role of Rukaiyah in TV show Jodha Akbar for a few episodes.



Smilie is the sister of Mohit Suri, who directed Kalyug. Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi are Smilie's cousins. Smilie Suri is married to Vineet Bangera, who is a dance teacher. Smilie and Vineet also participated in Nach Baliye 7.



(With inputs from IANS)



