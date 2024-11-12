<i>Kal Ho Naa Ho</i>: Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's Romantic-Drama To Re-Release On This Date

Another day, another re-release announcement. 2024 is the year for iconic movies returning to the big screen. From Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to Tumbbad, Veer Zaara, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Tujhe Meri Kasam, several beloved films have once again graced cinema screens. Now, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's 2003 romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho is set to wow audiences, once again. The film will be re-released in theatres on November 15. The film's production house, Dharma Productions, announced the news on Instagram. They shared a poster filled with memorable stills from the film. The poster features the movie's iconic title track lyrics, “Har pal yahaan, jee bhar jiyo!” along with the tagline, “Relive the timeless magic of Kal Ho Naa Ho on the big screens starting November 15th.” The side note read, “‘Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai', hone wala ab kamaal hai. #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at PVR Cinemas Inox Movies!”

Kal Ho Naa Ho's producer Karan Johar re-shared this announcement post in his Instagram Stories. Check it out:

Directed by Nikhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho features Shah Rukh Khan as Aman Mathur, Saif Ali Khan as Rohit Patel, and Preity Zinta as Naina Catherine Kapur. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in significant roles. Additionally, Sanjay Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Sonali Bendre make special appearances in the film.

Kal Ho Naa Ho tells the story of Naina Catherine Kapur and Aman Mathur, who develop feelings for each other. However, a hidden truth prevents Aman from confessing his love, leading him to devise a plan to set up Naina with her best friend, Rohit Patel.

Kal Ho Naa Ho achieved significant acclaim, winning two National Film Awards in 2005 for Best Music Direction and Best Male Playback Singer. The film also won eight Filmfare Awards across various categories: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Scene of the Year and Moto Look of the Year.