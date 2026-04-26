Kailash Kher Refuses To Sing On Demand At Event: "Don't Turn Artists Into Clowns"

Singer Kailash Kher recently voiced his strong objection to a common practice at public events, asking singers to perform impromptu on stage, saying it diminishes the dignity of artists.

What's Happening

The incident took place on April 25 at the seventh edition of the Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare, held at the Taj Palace in Delhi.

During the event, when the host requested him to sing a few lines, Kher declined and addressed the issue directly in front of the audience.

Responding to the request, he said, "Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line aa gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye (This is exactly what I want to change-this is something I deeply feel about. A singer and music should not be treated in a way where you just ask them to sing two lines and set the mood. That is very wrong. Please don't make such request)."

He further explained his stance by drawing comparisons with other professions. "Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain (Would you ever ask Sachin Tendulkar to just hit a six for you on the spot? No one does that. Or would you ask a soldier to take a position and fire a shot just like that? Please don't do this. Don't turn artists into clowns. Don't reduce an artist to mere entertainment. A true artist is a seeker; they belong to their inner self)."

Background

Kailash Kher began his musical career by recording jingles for major brands such as Coca-Cola, Citibank, Pepsi, IPL and Honda Motorcycles.

He gained widespread recognition in 2003 with the song Allah Ke Bande from Waise Bhi Hota Hai Part II.

In 2004, he formed the band Kailasa along with Paresh and Naresh Kamath. Their debut album in 2006 featured Teri Deewani, which went on to become one of India's most popular songs.

Over the years, Kher has delivered several notable tracks, including Ya Rabba from Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Kaun Hain Voh from Baahubali: The Beginning, and Jay Jaykara and Jal Rahi Hai Chita from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.