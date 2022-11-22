Justin Bieber Seals Wife Hailey's Birthday Wish With A Kiss

Justin Bieber with Hailey.(courtesy: justinbieber)

Supermodel Hailey Bieber celebrates her 26th birthday today. She is celebrating her special day in Japan with singer-husband Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber shared a set of mushy pictures from their holiday in Japan to wish his wife on her birthday. In one the pictures, Justin can be seen kissing the birthday girl. In another picture, the couple can be seen happily posing together. Justin Bieber captioned the post: "Happy Birthday (in Japan) to my favourite human being XOXO. You make life magic. Obsessed with everything about you. Love you Bum Bum."

Justin Bieber and singer Selena Gomez dated on and off for almost eight years. During their breaks, the Baby singer was linked to Hailey Bieber. After briefly reuniting for the last time in 2017, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up. Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in a intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

Hailey, a supermodel, is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has walked the runway for many top designers. She has been a part of the New York Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week as well as the Milan Fashion Week.

Justin Bieber's discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care. In a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.