Just Ranveer Singh AKA Rocky Randhawa Serving 'Monday Motivashiun' Like This. Wife Deepika Reacts

Still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo. (Courtesy: ranveersingh)

Karan Johar and grand character introductions undeniably go hand-in-hand. From Shah Rukh Khan hopping off a helicopter in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Alia Bhatt's entry in Student Of The Year with shopping bags in her hand, Karan Johar has only perfected his art over the years. The end result, a splashing introductory video featuring Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa, in all its glory. "Monday motivashiun" came today morning in the form of Karan Johar teasing his fans with glimpses of a shirtless Ranveer Singh in a new promo video from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In the video, we can see the actor, being his flashiest self and setting the Internet ablaze by baring his perfectly ripped body.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, "Rocky woke up and chose to SLAY!#MondayMotivation or let's just say Monday Motivashiun."

The video was also shared by Ranveer Singh himself with the caption, "Monday Aa #MondayMotivashiun from Rocky Randhawa." As predicted, the video elicited a response from none other than the actor's wife Deepika Padukone:

Meanwhile, with only four days left for the film's release, its lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are on a promotional spree. After casting their spell on Vadodara, Delhi and Mumbai, the next destination for Rocky and Rani (Ranveer and Alia) was Bareilly. Alia Bhatt shared a photograph with her co-star Ranveer Singh, who was decked up in an all-black ensemble. On the other hand, Alia continued her streak of jaw-dropping chiffon sarees, this time in a lime green number. The duo posed under what resembled a jhumka (a traditional earring). In the caption, Alia wrote, “Pohonch gaye Bareilly Ke Bazaar mein (We have finally reached Bareilly's market)”

After Bareilly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh also visited Kanpur for the promotions. Now, take a look at “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kanpur wali kahaani”:

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar will be making his directorial comeback after nearly seven years. Along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Namit Das, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Aamir Bashir, and Anjali Anand. So far, the makers have released three songs from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani album – Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, and Ve Kamleya.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's second collaboration. They first starred together in the 2019-film Gully Boy. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.