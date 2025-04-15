<i>Jewel Thief</i> Trailer: Saif Ali Khan And Jaideep Ahlawat's Glossy Battle For Gem

The trailer of Jewel Thief featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead, was released. Replete with style, charm and swag, the trailer promises a fun ride with loads of twists and turns. Jaideep Ahlawat (Rajan Aulakh) a cool mafia boss hires Saif Ali Khan (Rehan Roy) to steal the precious African Red Sun diamond, priced at a whopping Rs 500 crore. Saif will do his job but he wants half of the money assured. What follows is the trade-off between the two thieves while officer Vikram Patel will give them a run for the life.

This is the first time that Jaideep and Saif are working together; This project also marks Saif Ali Khan's first release after the knife-attack on him at his Bandra home in a burglary attempt.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times and he underwent several surgeries to heal the wound.

Jaideep Ahlawat has earlier worked with Kareena Kapoor in the Netflix original Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma.

The film marks Siddharth Anand's debut on the streaming giant. He is known for directing films like War, Pathaan and Fighter.

About collaborating with Netflix and stepping into the world of OTTs, Siddharth and Mamta Anand said, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through The Jewel Thief. This film has been a labor of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience."

The film will release on Netflix on April 25. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.