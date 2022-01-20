Jennifer Lopez, Stop Making Us All Look So Bad Please. Reason: Her Workout Video

Jennifer Lopez in a still from the video. (courtesy: jlo)

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can not do? The 52-year-old star shared a new workout video and it is just amazing. In the video, JLo can be seen working out with utmost ease. She added the song On My Way for her forthcoming film Marry Me, opposite Owen Wilson. The film is slated to release in February. She captioned the post: "On my way to a better me." She added the hashtag #WorkoutWednesday. If this video does not inspire you to go hit the gym, we don't know what will.

Jennifer Lopez trended a great deal last year, when she made her relationship with actor Ben Affleck Instagram official. "52... What it do," she wrote sharing a photo album, which also featured a picture of her and Ben Affleck kissing. Now, that's the way to make it Instagram official. The Gigli co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also broke up with their respective partners last year.

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many hats. Besides being a singer, actor, dancer, she is also an entrepreneur. She launched her beauty line Lo Beauty last year. Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the film Hustlers, for which she was also an executive producer. She will next be seen in the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, in which she will star opposite Josh Duhamel. Last year, she began shooting for The Mother directed by Niki Caro.