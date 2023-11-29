Jennifer Aniston Requests Fans To Support Late F.R.I.E.N.D.S Co-Star Matthew Perry's Foundation

A throwback photo of Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry. (courtesy: jenniferaniston)

Late actor Matthew Perry, who famously starred as Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S from 1994-2004, was remembered by his co-star Jennifer Aniston. In her Instagram story, the actress requested her fans to contribute to Matthew Perry's foundation which helps those suffering with addiction. Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 last month. He struggled for decades with addiction and opened up about it in his memoir too last year. Jennifer Aniston sharing a quote from Matthew Perry wrote, "For #GivingTuesday, please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction." She added, "He would have been grateful for the love."

Jennifer Aniston shared an emotional tribute for Matthew Perry earlier this month. An excerpt from her post read, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he knew he loved to make people laugh."

Two days after Matthew Perry's death, his co-stars from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, released a joint statement, People reported. "We are all completely crushed by Matthew's death. We were more than simply coworkers. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," read the statement. Later, all the stars, shared separate social media posts remembering the star.