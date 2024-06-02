Jayati Bhatia On Co-Star Sharmin Segal's Performance In Heeramandi: 'She Has To Work Harder'

Images were shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: sharminsegal)

Amid all the chatter surrounding Sharmin Segal's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi, her co-star from the show Jayati Bhatia has voiced her support for the actress. Jayati Bhatia, who plays Phatto Bi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show was asked what she feels about Sharmin's acting in the show. In her response to She told ABP's Entertainment Live, "This is a very important phase in her career, in her life. After this, she will only get better. This is the first step, she's done Malaal, but here she's worked under the guidance for Mr Bhansali, under his direction, so this is her first thing. Now she has to prove herself.”

Jayati then explained why Sharmin could have approached her character the way she did. She said, “It is about what approach an actor takes. There are a lot of actors who believe that less is more. They feel if they do more then it'll become too much. Then there is Phatto (Jayanti's character) who is all over the place. Manisha ji has a grey shade, it is a solid character. Fareedan's charatcer (played by Sonakshi Sinha) is a firecracker, she is exciting you all the time. Then there is Aditi Rao Hydari (who plays Bibbojaan), you can see her inner strength because when the show starts, she's already working with the revolutionaries.”

She went on to say, “So there are so many characters, how do you make your presence felt? What approach will you take? So, maybe this was the approach that she (Sharmin) thought she could take, that less is more. In the next work that she does, she cannot rely on (the same acting style). She has to move forward from this, and show people, while remaining true to the story… She has to work harder now. She's our darling, but as someone who trained her for her first film, I am very protective and fond of her. As a teacher, I can say that she needs to put the criticism aside and focus on her craft going forward.”

Meanwhile, Sharmin revealed that she auditioned for the role 16 times on The Great Indian Kapil Show. When Kapil inquired, "Kya unhone aapka sach me audition liya tha ya aapne unko mamu banaya?" (Did they truly audition you or did you just get the benefit of uncle-niece relationship?)," Sharmin replied that the process included 16 rounds of auditions. She said on the show, "Ek saal ke liye prepare kiya aur 16 baar auditions diye" (I prepared for a year and gave 16 auditions for the role)."