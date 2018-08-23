Jaya Prada Debuts On Small Screen, Hopes To Bring This Change

Jaya Prada at an event to launch TV show Perfect Pati in Mumbai.

Highlights Jaya Prada says she plays the role of 'confident and dynamic woman' Perfect Pati will air on television starting September 3 The show also features Ayush Anand and Sayali Sanjeev

Actress Jaya Prada is all set for her first television soap, titled Perfect Pati, with which she hopes to give a new dimension to the portrayal of mothers-in-law on the small screen, reports news agency IANS. "It will redefine the way a mother-in-law is usually portrayed on Indian television. She (Jaya Prada's character Rajyashree Rathod) is a confident and dynamic woman who will be seen juggling various responsibilities - be it her family business, social work or running a household. She shows her mettle when faced with the difficult decision of choosing between right and wrong," the actress told IANS. "I'm glad that I was offered such a progressive character in 'Perfect Pati' with which I begin a new chapter in my professional life," she added.

Jaya Prada has featured in several regional films and a few Hindi films including SargamSharaabi and Sanjog. Jaya Prada has starred in Telugu films like Seeta Kalyanam, Yamagola and Sampoorna Premayanam; Tamil films such as Salangai Oli and Ezhai Jaathi; and Aathma Bandhana and Shabdavedhi in Kannada.

Perfect Pati is the story of Vidhita (Sayali Sanjeev), whose search for an ideal husband stops at Pushkar (played by actor Ayush Anand), who is Rajyashree's son. Vidhita hoped for a sensitive and understating husband instead she gets married to Pushkar, who is aggressively over-protective man. How they fall in love and live happily ever after forms the show's plot.

Perfect Pati will air on &TV starting September 3.

(With inputs from IANS)