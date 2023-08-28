Jab Mimi Met Shama: Sai Tamhankar's Appreciation Post For Kriti Sanon Is Simply Aww

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: saietamhankar )

Sai Tamhankar's post for her "Sundari" AKA Mimi star Kriti Sanon is melting hearts and how. Kriti Sanon, who was honoured last week with the National Award in the Best Actress category for her film Mimi, hosted a party on Sunday night to celebrate her grand feat. Present at the party was Kriti's friend and Mimi's co-star Sai Tamhankar. Sharing some adorable pictures, featuring Kriti and herself, Sai wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations for such a great honour and a huge achievement my Sundari. we all are brimming with pride,"

Pankaj Tripathi, who also won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mimi, found a special mention in Sai's post. Tagging him, Sai wrote, "We missed you a lot Pankaj Tripathi ji .. heartiest congratulations sir; aapse humesha bohot seekha hai; seekhte rahenge (Have learnt a lot from you, will keep learning..)."

For the unversed, Sai Tamhankar played the role of Shama, Kriti Sanon's best friend in Mimi. For her stellar performance, the actress also won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

See Sai's wholesome post below:

Meanwhile, some inside pictures from the party last night were also shared by Manish Malhotra on his Instagram feed. Here, take a look:

Kriti and Sai, who were part of the Netflix film Mimi share a close bond. On Kriti's birthday this year, Sai wished the actress in the cutest way possible. Sharing a picture of themselves from the sets of Mimi, Sai wrote, "Happiest Birthday Sundari! Be unstoppable, Be you, coz you are beautiful inside and out. Lots and lots of love."

See the adorable post below:

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. The original film also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.