<I>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol's Film Slows Down

Jaat has completed 10 days at the box office. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the film has seen its share of ups and downs in terms of collections. On its second Saturday, the action entertainer saw a slight dip in ticket sales, earning ₹3.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, Jaat has collected a total of ₹69.4 crore.

The report also mentioned that Jaat had an overall 15.77% Hindi occupancy on April 19. Morning shows recorded 6.34%, afternoon shows saw 14.72%, evening shows reached 17.80% and night shows had the highest occupancy with 24.21%.

On Saturday, Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the day 9 box office figures of Jaat.

He wrote, “#Jaat maintains its strong hold despite the arrival of #KesariChapter2, with the #GoodFriday holiday providing an extra push... The second Friday numbers are in the same range as its first Wednesday and Thursday – a very healthy sign.”

The trade analyst added, “#Jaat continues to dominate single screens across mass circuits and is expected to perform even better over the weekend. #Jaat [Week 2] Fri 3.95 cr. Total: ₹ 66.19 cr.”

#Jaat maintains its strong hold despite the arrival of #KesariChapter2, with the #GoodFriday holiday providing an extra push... The *second* Friday numbers are in the same range as its *first* Wednesday and Thursday – a very healthy sign.#Jaat continues to dominate single… pic.twitter.com/oqCfs4Sl4N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2025

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is set in a coastal village in Andhra Pradesh. The villagers live in constant fear because of Ranatunga, a powerful and dangerous man played by Randeep Hooda. One day, a stranger named Jaat (played by Sunny Deol) arrives in the village. He stands up to the fear and injustice that the villagers have been living with for so long.

As things unfold, Jaat becomes the one person the villagers start to look up to — someone who might finally bring a change.

Jaat also features Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Jagapathi Babu and Zarina Wahab in important roles.