Ishq Vishk Rebound Box Office Collection Day 5: Rohit Saraf-Pashmina Roshan's Film Slows Down

A still from Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ishq Vishk Rebound has seen a dip in its box office collection. The film minted less than ₹1 crore at the box office on its first Tuesday. On Day 5, Ishq Vishk Rebound made ₹0.41 crore, reported Sacnilk. So far, the rom-com has collected ₹4.42 crore at the ticket window, the report added. The Hindi occupancy of Ishq Vishk Rebound stood at 10.57%. The storyline centres around two best friends who fall in love and how they navigate their relationship by exploring themes of love, friendship, betrayal, heartbreak, and rebound. The Nipun Dharmadhikari directorial stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared details about Ishq Vishk Rebound's weekend 1 box office collection. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “#IshqVishkRebound - which had a controlled release [700 screens] - posts decent numbers in its opening weekend... Bigger growth / jump on Sat - Sun was the need of the hour, which would've placed the film in a comfortable position. #IshqVishkRebound gets limited time to score - till Wednesday - since #Kalki2898AD arrives on Thursday... #IVR's run will, therefore, be impacted for this reason. [Week 1] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr, Sun 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 4.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”.

#IshqVishkRebound - which had a controlled relase [700 screens] - posts decent numbers in its opening weekend... Bigger growth / jump on Sat - Sun was the need of the hour, would've placed the film in a comfortable position.#IshqVishkRebound gets limited time to score - till… pic.twitter.com/aR0CAkW96D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2024

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his NDTV review, gave Ishq Vishk Rebound 2.5 stars. wrote, “If there is one element in Ishq Vishk Rebound that is consistently solid, it is Rohit Saraf's performance in an author-backed role. The footage is apportioned equally between him and debutante Pashmina Roshan, but it is he who holds the film together even when it isn't the easiest thing to accomplish.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound has been directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari.