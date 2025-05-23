Ishaan Khatter On Transitioning From <i>The Royals</i> To <i>Homebound</i>: "To Be Very Frank, It Was..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ishaan Khatter stars as Prince Aviraaj Singh in The Royals. Khatter discusses the challenge of transitioning between two contrasting roles. He underwent a significant physical transformation for his role in Homebound.

Ishaan Khatter has been the internet's latest sensation with the release of The Royals. The actor played the role of Prince Aviraaj Singh, his chiselled physique and incredible looks have been the talk of the town.

And then came his big Cannes debut with Homebound. Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, and co-led by Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan has been having a dream run.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter recently, Ishaan spoke about his transition from a charming role in The Royals to a diametrically opposite role in Homebound, and the biggest challenge he faced.

Ishaan said, "The toughest thing, to be very frank, was the prep period, getting as close to the character as you can, internalizing it, owning it, doing the work so that on set, you're not trying in character trouble."

He elaborated that to differentiate between his reality and his Homebound character was particularly tough. He also revealed that he had started shooting for Homebound soon after wrapping up The Royals.

Ishaan added how physical transformation was a major requirement for Homebound. Neeraj Ghaywan, the director, insisted that Ishaan lose weight to make his onscreen character look authentic.

Khatter also added how he had spent two months in Madhya Pradesh, shooting for Homebound. However, the brilliant response at Cannes and the whole experience made up for everything.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. It also has legendary American filmmaker Martin Scorsese as its Executive Producer.

