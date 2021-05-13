Is The View 'Real Or A Pretty Painting' In Divyanka Tripathi's Latest Pics? Teejay Sidhu Reacts

Divyanka Tripathi (L); Teejay Sidhu (R). (Image courtesy: @divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently in Cape Town, South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Season 11, is enjoying her time in the city before the shoot begins. A day after Divyanka grabbed headlines for dancing in a red saree on the beach, the actress has now posted a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. In the selfies, Divyanka can be seen posing against the backdrop of a beautiful scenic view of the port city. She is sporting a white T-shirt and flashing her beautiful smile in the pictures.

In her caption, Divyanka wrote, "It's real or a pretty painting in my background?" Model-VJ Teejay Sidhu noticed her post and commented, "Hard to tell."

See her post here.

On Wednesday, Divyanka shared another picture of herself on Instagram from her Cape Town diaries. In the picture, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress can be seen posing in her red saree on the beach. She wrote a quirky caption in her post. "#Beachwear jo mann aur tann ko bhaaye.," her caption read.

See her post here.

Take a look at a few more pictures from her Cape Town diaries.

Apart from Divyanka Tripathi, TV celebrities such as Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Tamboli among others will also participate in the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit Shetty will host the show.

Divyanka Tripathi is best known for TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the lead role of Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla. Divyanka has also worked in shows like Kasamh Se, Intezaar, Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Diya Aur Baati Hum to name a few.

Teejay Sidhu is actor Karanvir Bohra's wife.