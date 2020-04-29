Irrfan Khan Was Sonam Kapoor's 'Guiding Light,' Writes Co-Star Anil Kapoor

Sonam shared a throwback picture with the late actor. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Just a few minutes after veteran actor Irrfan Khan's death on Wednesday morning, Bollywood stars started posting tributes on social media. Remembering the actor, in a heartfelt eulogy post, Anil Kapoor thanked the late actor for being a "guiding light" for his daughter and Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor. Anil Kapoor, who starred with Irrfan Khan in the Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire, and other films such as D-Day (2013) and Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, tweeted: "Indescribably saddened to hear that we've lost Irrfan Khan. I'll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together and for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent and a great human being."

Read Anil Kapoor's post here:

Indescribably saddened to hear that we've lost Irrfan Khan. I'll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who worked with the actor in the 2011 film Thank You, shared a chunk of memories in the form of a throwback picture on Instagram. In her eulogy piece, Sonam wrote: "Rest in peace Irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones."

Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for a colon infection. In 2018, the actor had revealed that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis. The actor stayed away from the public eye while he underwent treatment in the UK and returned to Mumbai in 2019. His last project was the Homi Adjania-directed Angrezi Medium, which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.