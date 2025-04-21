IPL 2025: The One Where Virat Kohli Shows His Kids Vamika And Akaay's Pics To Preity Zinta

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 7 wickets on Sunday (April 20) during the rivalry week of IPL 2025. This win avenged their earlier 5-wicket loss to PBKS in Bengaluru.

After the match, PBKS co-owner and actress Preity Zinta met Virat Kohli on the ground at Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh. They shared some cute moments together. Several photos and videos from their meet-up have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, Virat is seen showing his children, Vamika and Akaay's pics on his phone to Preity. The actress is seen smiling joyfully while looking at the pictures.

Virat Kohli with Preity Zinta. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KtfNjIpxO2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2025

Virat Kohli meeting Preity Zinta and PBKS players. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/jaMz1HKQLY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2025

ICYDK: Virat Kohli led RCB's chase with an unbeaten 73 runs off 54 balls. He formed a crucial 103-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 61 off 35 balls before getting dismissed. RCB successfully chased down the 158-run target set by Punjab Kings.

This match was also significant for Kohli as he broke David Warner's IPL record for most 50-plus scores. Kohli now has 67 such scores (51 fifties and 6 hundreds), surpassing Warner's previous record of 66 (62 fifties, 4 hundreds).

On the personal front, Virat Kohli is married to actress Anushka Sharma. The couple married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

Preity Zinta, on the other hand, is married to Gene Goodenough and share two kids - Gia and Jay.